[Vietnam] CAAV proposes full resumption of domestic flights from December

In November, the number of two-way flights on Hà Nội – HCM City, Hà Nội – Đà Nẵng and Đà Nẵng – HCM City routes are expected to increase to 19 daily, of which national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Viejet Air each will operate six flights, Bamboo Airways and Pacific Airlines each three flights, and Vietravel Airlines one.

The agency also proposed adjusting flight frequency on other routes to nine each day, with flights to be performed by the four carriers.

The normal flight frequency is set to be resumed in December.

In addition, CAAV said airlines should be allowed to continue providing in-fight services, especially food, to support service suppliers.

According to the agency, between October 21 and November 3, four domestic airlines, except Vietravel Airlines, had restored domestic flights, with a total of 979 round-trip flights carrying 170,200 passengers on 42 domestic air routes to 22 airports nationwide.