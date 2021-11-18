Chinese Premier pledges to expand opening-up

While addressing the World Economic Forum Special Virtual Dialogue with Global Business Leaders, Li said that China will consider its national conditions and push forward the low-carbon transition in a balanced and orderly way on the premise of ensuring the steady and safe supply of energy.

The dialogue was chaired by Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF, and nearly 400 business leaders from over 40 countries participated.

During the dialogue, Li said that China's economy has in general sustained the momentum of steady recovery this year while facing new downward pressures.

However, the fundamentals of China's long-term economic development remain unchanged, as the country's total number of 150 million market entities have provided resilience and vitality for the Chinese economy and strongly supported employment, he added.

Next, China will step up cross-cyclical adjustments, will not resort to "floodlike" stimulus, and will introduce a mix of tax and fee reductions at an appropriate time to keep its economic operations within a reasonable range, Li said.