Sat, November 20, 2021

international

Asean reported over 29,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 13.7 million across Southeast Asia, with 29,302 new cases reported on Thursday (November 18), lower than Wednesday’s tally at 29,901. New deaths are at 608, increasing from Wednesday’s number of 511. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 286,370.

Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia has expressed concern over the re-emergence of Covid-19 during the upcoming cold weather and called on the people to pay attention to health care and continue to implement health rules to ensure that there is no recurrence of Covid-19.

The PM added that in Cambodia, although cases of Covid have now been alleviated, the spread of the disease has not yet ended, which requires high attention, prevention and prevention.

Meanwhile, people who have got at least one shot of Covid-19 vaccine or recovered from the disease are permitted to engage in socio-economic activities in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City. Children who have not reached the age eligible for vaccination can take part in socio-economic activities, but they have to be accompanied by inoculated adults.
 

