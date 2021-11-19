Sat, November 20, 2021

international

Russia to strengthen cooperation with China despite Western sabotage: Putin

Relations between Russia and China have reached their highest level in history, Putin said.

Relations between Russia and China have reached their highest level in history, and the two countries will step up cooperation further, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday. 

"We will continue to strengthen ties with our good neighbors and friends in the People's Republic of China," Putin said at an expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry Board. 

The bilateral relations have served as a model for effective interstate cooperation in the 21st century, he stressed.

Related Stories

Putin noted that some Western countries are "openly trying to drive a wedge between Moscow and Beijing."

"Together with our Chinese friends, we will continue to respond to such attempts by expanding our political, economic and other cooperation, and coordinating steps in the international arena," he said.

Related News

Published : November 19, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

Russia, ASEAN agree to step up cooperation in Asia-Pacific region

Published : Oct 29, 2021

Putin urges closer anti-pandemic cooperation at 16th East Asia Summit

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Russia-China partnership not directed against any other country: Putin

Published : Oct 22, 2021

Putin sees European gas crisis as Russia golden chance

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

EECO eyes farm products from 3 eastern provinces in bid to attract investors

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tourists under Test & Go scheme must have paid, one-night stay at SHA++ hotel

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.