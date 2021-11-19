Germanys daily COVID-19 infections reach record high of 65,000

Daily infections increased by around 15,000 within one week as the country's seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate climbed to 336.9 cases per 100,000 people, according to the RKI. A week ago, the seven-day incidence rate still stood at 249.1.

"We are heading into a serious emergency at the moment. We will really have a very bad Christmas if we do not take countermeasures now," said RKI President Lothar Wieler on Wednesday during an online debate.

