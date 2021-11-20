Foreign ministers of Cambodia and Japan agree on ASEAN’s five-point consensus for Myanmar

The pledge was made on November 18 during a telephone conversation between Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn and newly-appointed Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa.

“In the area of political security, H.E. Hayashi Yoshimasa commended Cambodia’s contribution to international peacekeeping and pledged to further support Cambodia in this endeavour,” said Cambodia’s foreign affairs ministry in a press release.

“H.E. Prak Sokhonn thanked Japan for providing capacity building support to Cambodian peacekeepers and agreed with H.E. Hayashi Yoshimasa that the two countries should resume exchange of visits and further expand cooperation, particularly in peacekeeping,” the press release added.

The press release continued that the two ministers had expressed satisfaction with the ongoing level of and active consultations between the two foreign ministers on bilateral cooperation, including the promotion of human rights in Cambodia.

Sokhonn recalled Japan's important contributions to Cambodia’s reconstruction and expressed gratitude to Japan for continuing to assist Cambodia's socio-economic development and providing support for Cambodia's efforts to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, including through the provision of medical equipment and vaccines.