Foreign ministers of Cambodia and Japan agree on ASEAN’s five-point consensus for Myanmar

The pledge was made on November 18 during a telephone conversation between Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn and newly-appointed Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa.
“In the area of political security, H.E. Hayashi Yoshimasa commended Cambodia’s contribution to international peacekeeping and pledged to further support Cambodia in this endeavour,” said Cambodia’s foreign affairs ministry in a press release.
“H.E. Prak Sokhonn thanked Japan for providing capacity building support to Cambodian peacekeepers and agreed with H.E. Hayashi Yoshimasa that the two countries should resume exchange of visits and further expand cooperation, particularly in peacekeeping,” the press release added.
The press release continued that the two ministers had expressed satisfaction with the ongoing level of and active consultations between the two foreign ministers on bilateral cooperation, including the promotion of human rights in Cambodia.
Sokhonn recalled Japan's important contributions to Cambodia’s reconstruction and expressed gratitude to Japan for continuing to assist Cambodia's socio-economic development and providing support for Cambodia's efforts to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, including through the provision of medical equipment and vaccines.
The press release said that the two ministers had discussed at length the situation with Myanmar and they shared the view that ASEAN had an important role in assisting Myanmar in finding a peaceful approach to resolving the crisis.
“The five-point consensus agreed upon at the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting on April 24, 2021, should be fully implemented without further delay,” was the view of both Cambodia and Japan, the press release stated.
The press release said that the two ministers noted with satisfaction the growing relations of friendship and cooperation between Japan and Cambodia and the year 2023 will be an important juncture for celebration as it marks the 70th anniversary of formal ties between the two nations.
They also expressed views on various fields of bilateral cooperation, including the development of Sihanoukville seaport, facilitation of trade and economic exchanges and reinvigoration of people-to-people connectivity following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.
By Ry Sochan
Published : November 20, 2021
By : The Phnom Penh Post
