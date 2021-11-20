Sat, November 20, 2021

international

BTS’ Dynamite video passes 1.3 bln YouTube views

The music video for K-pop superband BTS "Dynamite" has passed 1.3 billion views on YouTube, its management agency said Saturday.

The video for the megahit single released in 2020 reached the milestone at 10:15 p.m. Friday, Big Hit Music said.

It became the seven-member group's third music video to hit 1.3 billion YouTube views following "DNA" and "Boy with Luv."

BTS has a total of 35 music videos with more than 100 million views on the global music sharing site.

"Dynamite" is its first English-language song. The song made BTS the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart in 2020 and earned the group its first Grammy nomination.

Early this month, "Dynamite" received triple platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America. (Yonhap)

Related News

Published : November 20, 2021

By : The Korea Herald

Related News

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Palestinian child makes robots, electronic devices with simple tools

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. House passes Bidens social spending bill, sends it to Senate

Published : Nov 20, 2021

With federal sign-offs, all American adults now eligible for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Latest News

EECO eyes farm products from 3 eastern provinces in bid to attract investors

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tourists under Test & Go scheme must have paid, one-night stay at SHA++ hotel

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.