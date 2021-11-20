SIA to operate VTL flights to more cities under the quarantine-free travel scheme

The national carrier on Friday (Nov 19) said it will be operating such flights from Amsterdam, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, Rome, Seattle and Vancouver.

From Jan 19, it will operate such flights from Houston and Manchester as well. SIA had earlier announced that VTL flights from Kuala Lumpur will start from Nov 29.

By Dec 6, Singapore will have arrangements for VTLs with a total of 21 nations.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran had announced on Monday that travellers from Indonesia, and possibly India, will also be able to enter the country under the quarantine-free travel scheme from Nov 29.

In addition, travellers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will be able to enter Singapore from Dec 6, in a further expansion of the VTL scheme.

VTL flights from Sweden and Finland will start on Nov 29.