Asean reported over 27,000 Covid-19 cases on Saturday

Southeast Asia saw a decrease in new Covid-19 cases and related deaths on Saturday (November 20), collated data showed.

Asean countries reported 27,862 infections and 460 deaths on Saturday compared to 28,225 and 534 respectively on Friday.

- Singapore government will allow vaccinated people to hold gatherings and dine outdoor at a maximum of five people from the previous of two people, starting from Monday (November 22) onwards.

- International Labour Organisation revealed that Thailand, Phillippines, Brunei and Vietnam, where rely on tourism revenue, had laid off tourism-related personnel totalling over 1.6 million positions last year due to the Covid-19 crisis. The statistic was four times higher than layoffs in other industries.

