Across Europe, protests swell against pandemic restrictions

In Vienna, tens of thousands of people took the streets Saturday after the country's decision to mandate vaccines for everyone starting in February and impose new lockdowns beginning Monday.

In Italy, weekly protests against the coronavirus showed no signs of easing, with demonstrations in Rome including at the ancient Circus Maximus grounds. On social media, users posted videos from protests in other countries including France and Switzerland.

Ferd Grapperhaus, the Netherlands' minister of security and justice, called for a "vigorous debate" over pandemic measures, but said "harassment and violence do not belong" there.

Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb described the clashes as "an orgy of violence" and said "police felt it necessary to draw their weapons to defend themselves."