Vietnam aims to become a cashless country

Speaking at the event, the governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), Nguyễn Thị Hồng, said the central bank has established numerous policy frameworks for the implementation of electronic payment technologies, such as personal bank accounts based on electronic Know-Your-Customers tech, mobile money and other payment methods including using QR code and chip cards.

In addition, payment solutions and infrastructure have been developing rapidly and integrated with a wide variety of products and services. They have been well-received by consumers for their security, speed and convenience.

Government support policies during the pandemic, which included e-banking fee reductions and other incentives to encourage consumers to reduce cash-based transactions, have resulted in the rapid development of cashless payment technology in the country.