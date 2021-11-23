Asean reported over 25,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday

Singapore’s Public Health Ministry hopes to extend the Covid-19 national vaccination programme to children below the age of 12 in January next year. The ministry reported that children below the age of 12 now made up about 11.2 per cent of all Covid-19 cases in the country, increasing from 6.7 per cent in the last months.

The ministry said that these children remain vulnerable because they are not yet eligible for vaccination to protect them from infection. And it’s generally harder to get them to comply with disciplined mask-wearing and safe separation and measures.

Meanwhile, Brunei’s Minister of Religious Affairs on Monday called on the public to protect themselves by getting vaccinated against Covid-19. He said the public should not be concerned about the vaccine as it is safe in Syarak with no impurities found to prevent us from taking it, adding that the vaccine proves to be effective and reduces the risk of infection. Parents were also urged to give consent to have their adolescent children, between the ages of 12 to 17, inoculated.

