BTS writes history as the first Asian act to win top prize at AMAs

Rappers Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion were the other top winners at the 2021 AMAs, each taking home three trophies. The awards’ biggest winner in history, Taylor Swift, broke her own record by taking home her seventh Favorite Female Pop Artist and Best Pop Album with “evermore,” bringing her total to 34 AMA trophies. Olivia Rodrigo, the 18-year-old breakout singer-songwriter who entered the awards as the top nominee with seven nods, was named this year’s New Artist of the Year.



This year marks the fourth consecutive year that BTS is taking home trophies from the AMAs. They earned their first win in 2018, when the group was named the Favorite Social Artist as the first Korean act ever to be nominated and to win at the American awards show. The group went on to secure Favorite Social Artist prize three times in a row until last year, and also grabbed the Tour of the Year prize in 2019 for “BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself.”

“It took four years to be on this stage to get this trophy,” RM said during his acceptance speech for the Favorite Pop Duo or Group award, adding, “it means to us even more because we’re a small boy band from Korea. We just got united by our love for our music and all we wanna do is spread love and good vibes and energy through music and performance. But without you guys, ARMYs, we could not have done nothing. Thank you so much.“



Meanwhile, BTS is set to kick off their “Permission to Dance On Stage” concert series on Nov. 28 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, as their first set of in-person concerts in two years, before taking the stage at the 2021iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour around the US.



By Choi Ji-won