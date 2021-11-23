Timely for Asean, China to work on reopening borders: PM Lee

This includes developing digital, interoperable and secure solutions to facilitate the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates.

Speaking at the Asean-China Special Summit, PM Lee also welcomed Asean's move to formally upgrade relations with China to a comprehensive strategic partnership. This means both sides will cooperate at a deeper level across various areas.

"I am confident that it will be a meaningful, substantive and mutually beneficial upgrading," he said.

He said countries should also look to enhance the Asean-China Free Trade Agreement, as well as the Asean-China Air Transport Agreement to support civil aviation and tourism.

The virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping is being held to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Asean-China dialogue relations.

During the one-day event, leaders took stock of the relationship and discussed ways to further strengthen ties. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments.