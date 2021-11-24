Xi urges development of modern logistics for China’s armed forces

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in his instruction to a meeting on military logistics held in Beijing from Monday to Tuesday.

According to Xi, the years since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012 have seen significant contributions made by the military logistics front to the development of China's armed forces and the fulfillment of their mission.

Xi expressed his hope for quickening the development of a modern logistics system and a modern assets management system for the armed forces and advancing the high-quality development of modern logistics, in order to lend strong support to the realization of the goals set for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army that falls in 2027.