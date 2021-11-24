Wed, November 24, 2021

international

Xi urges development of modern logistics for China’s armed forces

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the armed forces to accelerate the high-quality development of modern logistics.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in his instruction to a meeting on military logistics held in Beijing from Monday to Tuesday.

According to Xi, the years since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012 have seen significant contributions made by the military logistics front to the development of China's armed forces and the fulfillment of their mission.

Xi expressed his hope for quickening the development of a modern logistics system and a modern assets management system for the armed forces and advancing the high-quality development of modern logistics, in order to lend strong support to the realization of the goals set for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army that falls in 2027.

Speaking at the meeting, Zhang Youxia, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, urged the implementation of Xi's important instructions and decisions, as well as the development of strong, modern logistics for China's armed forces.

The meeting looked into issues concerning the development of a modern logistics system and a modern assets management system for the armed forces.

Related News

Published : November 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Stamp Fairtex Fires Back at Ritu Phogat: “I’m not scared of her at all”

Published : Nov 24, 2021

HCM City businesses manage to overcome COVID-19 woes

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Plane-sharing service takes off in Japan

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Singapore GDP growth to slow to 3-5% in 2022 after 7% gain this year

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Latest News

43 giant catfish caught as hunting season opens

Published : Nov 24, 2021

24M brute force attacks, Thailand second most targeted in SEA, Kaspersky

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Man, 23, arrested for alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl he had a crush on

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Is Your Alcohol Sanitiser Safe and Effective?

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.