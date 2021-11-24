Singapore GDP growth to slow to 3-5% in 2022 after 7% gain this year

MTI said gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year will come at around 7 per cent, the top end of an earlier forecast range of 6 per cent to 7 per cent, aided by export-oriented sectors led by manufacturing.

In 2022, however, travel and domestic restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic may continue to cap recovery of aviation- and tourism-related sectors as well as consumer-facing sectors such as food and beverage services and retail trade.

“The food and beverage services sector is not likely to return to pre-Covid levels by end-2022 as some dine-in and event restrictions could remain in place, while the recovery in visitor arrivals is expected to be slow,” said Mr Gabriel Lim, Permanent Secretary for Trade & Industry, at a virtual media briefing.

The final estimate of growth in the third quarter came in at 7.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis, slower than the 15.2 per cent expansion recorded in the previous quarter, but higher than an earlier projection of 6.5 per cent.

This brought GDP growth in the first three quarters of 2021 to 7.7 per cent, MTI said.