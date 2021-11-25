One of the worlds busiest border crossings to reopen Monday

"The causeway was one of the busiest land borders in the world before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted our cross-border activities," Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in the statement. The reopening is "a big step towards reconnecting our people and economies."

Prior to Covid, some 300,000 people streamed across the land border each day. Malaysians would typically travel south for manual labor in factories or to work as gardeners and security guards, while Singaporeans flocked the other way for bargain shopping trips, cheap fuel and cultural tours.

As many as 2,880 people a day will be allowed to travel between the countries in the initial phase of the causeway reopening. The quota will be reviewed weekly and the countries are exploring train journeys as an additional option, the Straits Times reported, citing Gan Kim Yong, Singapore's minister for trade and industry.

Initial priority will go to people who have been working in either country to visit their families, the Singapore government said. Travelers must be citizens, permanent residents or long-term pass holders of the nation they are entering. Eligibility will be expanded in time to include general travelers, depending on the Covid situation.

"Many workers from both Singapore and Malaysia have not been able to see their families for many months," Gan said. "We seek the understanding of workers who may not be able to purchase a bus ticket to travel home immediately due to limited capacity."