E.U. recommends new restrictions for unvaccinated residents traveling within Europe

The ability to easily travel between countries in the European Union is a core value of the bloc, and the commission's latest recommendations attempt to strike the balance between upholding that freedom and implementing restrictions that could slow the spread of the virus.

People who have a European Union covid certificate - which means they are fully vaccinated, have proof that they recovered from the virus or recently tested negative - should not have any travel restrictions, according to the recommendations. Everyone else should quarantine or be tested when they travel to a country in the bloc.

The commission also said travelers coming into the bloc should not be considered vaccinated if they received their doses more than nine months ago and have not yet received a booster.

Countries do not have to adopt the commission's recommendations.

"The travel rules need to take into account this volatile situation," Didier Reynders, European commissioner of justice, said at a news conference announcing the recommendations.