China vows to set up working group with US on climate action

The relevant Chinese government bodies will promote the establishment of the group and "continue policy and technical exchanges, as well as identification of programs and projects in areas of mutual interest" with the US, said Lu Xinming, deputy director of climate change, Ministry of Ecology and Environment, at a news conference on Thursday.

By unswervingly upholding multilateralism, China will deeply involve itself in global climate governance and work with other parties to achieve the full, balanced, effective and sustained implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement, he stressed.

"With the BRI International Green Development Coalition and other cooperation platforms playing their roles, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment will make all-out efforts to promote South-South climate cooperation to the best of its ability," he said.

By Hou Liqiang