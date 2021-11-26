Hyundai to test Level 4 self-driving system next year

The Korean auto giant said running RoboRide will be set the grounds for the company’s advancement of self-driving tech, in a step toward the commercialization of uncrewed mobility services.



“We’ve been developing autonomous driving technology for all to move around based on our philosophy of general safety and selective convenience,” said Jang Woong-jun, head of Hyundai Motor Group’s autonomous driving center, during a press conference at Seoul Mobility Show 2021.



According to the Society of Automotive Engineers International, of five levels of driving automation, Level 4 refers to a vehicle driving itself under limited conditions, while Level 5 is driving on its own in any conditions.



Global carmakers have been racing to commercialize self-driving uncrewed vehicles, but only few of them such as GM have managed to get permission from the authorities and begin test driving.



Hyundai Motor Group is currently working with US autonomous vehicle company Motional and ride-hailing app Lyft to launch a Level 4 self-driving mobility service for the public in 2023.