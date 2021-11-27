Countries tighten travel, stocks slide on fears of new Covid-19 variant Omicron

As scientists raced to find out if the B1.1.529 mutant was more deadly, transmissible, or capable of evading existing vaccines, the World Health Organisation (WHO) designated it a variant of concern and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron.

The term "variants of concern” indicate Covid-19 strains that pose additional risks to global public health. There are now five such variants, after the addition of the Omicron.

So far, the new variant appears to have been responsible for a sudden surge of infections in South Africa, accounting for an estimated 90 per cent of all new cases in Gauteng province, the epicentre of the new outbreak, said Dr Tulio de Oliveira, director of South Africa's Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation.

As at Friday (Nov 26), at least eight cases involving the mutated virus have been reported elsewhere - four in neighbouring Botswana, two in Hong Kong, and one each in Israel and Belgium.

The cases in Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium were linked to travellers who had recently been in South Africa, Malawi and Egypt, respectively.

The new variant has sparked international concern because of the unusually large number of mutations - 32 to the Sars-CoV-2 spike protein that is the main target of the body's immune responses, and 10 on the ACE2 receptor that helps create an entry point for the virus to infect human cells.

"The concern is that when you have so many mutations, it can have an impact on how the virus behaves," Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19, said. "It will take a few weeks for us to understand what impact this variant has."