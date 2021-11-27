Virginia reports first death of inflammatory syndrome associated with covid-19

More than 5,526 cases of the rare but serious illness - which is known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) - had been reported nationwide as of Nov. 1. Just 48 of those patients have died.

Virginia health data shows 111 cases of the illness have been reported within the state. Maryland has reported between 100 and 149 cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while the District of Columbia has reported between 25 and 49.

The syndrome appears to have some similarities with Kawasaki disease and can cause problems with a child's heart, lungs, kidneys and other organs. Symptoms include ongoing fever and stomach pain, vomiting and lightheadedness.

"We are devastated by this sad news, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child," Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver said in a statement.