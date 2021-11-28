HK reports 3 new imported virus cases with mutant strains

The patients involved a 58-year-old aircrew member arriving from Russia, a 72-year-old woman flying in from India via the United Arab Emirates, and a 47-year-old man traveling from the United Kingdom, according to the center.

Two patients tested positive during the "test-and-hold" arrangement upon arrival at Hong Kong International Airport and while the remaining tested positive during quarantine. All three have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 43 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them are imported, the center added.