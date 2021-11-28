Sun, November 28, 2021

HK reports 3 new imported virus cases with mutant strains

HONG KONG - Hong Kong reported three new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the overall tally in the financial hub to 12,424.

The newly reported cases are imported cases that involved the L452R mutant strains, a spokesperson for the Centre for Health Protection said in a statement. 

The patients involved a 58-year-old aircrew member arriving from Russia, a 72-year-old woman flying in from India via the United Arab Emirates, and a 47-year-old man traveling from the United Kingdom, according to the center.

Two patients tested positive during the "test-and-hold" arrangement upon arrival at Hong Kong International Airport and while the remaining tested positive during quarantine. All three have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

A total of 43 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them are imported, the center added.

The spokesperson stressed that the global situation of COVID-19 infection remains severe and called on members to avoid all non-essential travel outside Hong Kong, in particular to specified places with high risk under the Prevention and Control of Disease (Regulation of Cross-boundary Conveyances and Travellers) Regulation (Cap. 599H).

In a separate statement, a spokesperson for the Hospital Authority said a total of 43 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in the North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre and the Hospital Authority Infectious Disease Centre, and all of them are in stable condition.

Published : November 28, 2021

By : China Daily

Nation Thailand
