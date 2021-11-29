India third country in organ donation and transplantation: Report

Citing a report by Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation (GODT), Dr. Mandaviya said, “It makes me immensely proud to share that the total number of organ transplants done per year in the country has increased from 4,990 in the year 2013 to 12,746 in the year 2019 and India now ranks third in the world only behind USA and China as per the data available on the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation (GODT) website.”

Addressing the 12th Indian Organ Donation Day in the presence of Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar, he said, “The organ donation rate has increased to about four times as compared to 2012-13. However, we are still facing a huge gap between the number of patients requiring transplantation and the number of people who consent to donate their organs after death.”

Further, the organ donation and transplantation activities have been negatively impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic which we hope to leave behind soon,” he added.