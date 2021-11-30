Countries edge closer to draft treaty to deal with new pandemics

While the proposal Sunday didn't explicitly call it such and was short of details, it referred to the WHO's powers to help adopt international treaties. The BMJ document called for a start to drafting the treaty next year and a goal of voting on an agreement in 2024.

Negotiating such international deals takes time. The WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control came into force in 2005, for instance, a decade after the idea was proposed.

The world hasn't moved swiftly enough to make a new plan for pandemics, according to former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who headed an independent panel that criticized the response to Covid-19.

The international system, the panel said, remains unfit to avoid another disease from spiraling into one matching Covid-19. Their report proposed a fund of at least $10 billion annually for pandemic preparedness and a pool of as much as $100 billion that would be available in the case of a specific threat.