Sweden re-elects prime minister, calming political turmoil

Sweden's recent instability is a result of an increasingly fragmented legislature. The emergence of the nationalist Sweden Democrats over the last decade has sapped support for mainstream parties and made it difficult to form stable coalitions.

Andersson's government will control less than a third of the seats in parliament, and will depend on the support of three smaller parties.

Her appointment was backed by 101 lawmakers, with 75 abstaining and 173 voting against. That means Andersson won by two votes as she needed to avoid an absolute majority opposing her nomination. The next step is for her to announce her cabinet members, before her government takes office after a meeting of the Council of State presided over by the king.