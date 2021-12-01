Germanys incoming chancellor urges mandatory Covid shots

The move would be a major departure for the new administration after German leaders vowed for months that it would be up to citizens to decide if they wanted to take up the government's offer to get inoculated against Covid. The soft tone may have contributed to the country's relatively low vaccination rate of less than 70%.

"In order to get the upper hand and prevent a fifth wave, we must now prepare for a general vaccination requirement," Robert Habeck, the incoming vice chancellor from the Greens, told news agency DPA.

Scholz, Merkel and the heads of Germany's 16 states are discussing imposing new curbs, including restrictions on fans at soccer games and closing bars and nightclubs in hard-hit areas.

The latest surge in infections appears to have caught German authorities by surprise, and the transition to a new administration under Social Democrat Scholz has complicated pandemic coordination in Europe's largest economy.

States led by Merkel's conservative bloc, which is moving into opposition, also called for the new government to prepare for mandatory vaccinations, as well as hard contact restrictions for unvaccinated people, reduced capacity for large events and the shuttering of clubs, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.