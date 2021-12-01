Singapore tightens border measures, halts further easing of social measures over Omicron variant fears

Currently, travellers from Hong Kong, Macau, China and Taiwan are not required to take pre-departure tests, and need to take a Covid-19 swab test only upon arrival. These places are in Category I of MOH’s risk classification framework, which means they have the lowest risk of Covid-19 infections.

Third, all travellers must take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on arrival. This will affect non-VTL travellers entering Singapore who are not from Hong Kong, Macau, China and Taiwan. Currently, they do not have to take a test upon arrival, but have to be tested before the end of their stay-home notice period.

Travellers must self-isolate at home, in a hotel room or at a designated stay-home notice facility - depending on where they came from - while waiting for their on-arrival test result.

MOH said that it will also conduct a one-time PCR testing exercise for surveillance purposes, for travellers who arrived in Singapore between Nov 12 and 27, and had been to the countries or regions affected by Omicron in the 14 days before their arrival.

These travellers have been notified of their scheduled test time and venue, said MOH, asking for the understanding and cooperation of affected travellers for the testing exercise.

Meanwhile, after the upcoming VTLs with Thailand, Cambodia, Fiji, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Turkey start around the middle of December, no more VTLs will be launched.

MOH had also earlier announced that three other planned VTLs for Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been postponed indefinitely. This is done as a precautionary measure to reduce the risks of importing the Omicron variant to Singapore, said MOH.

News of the Omicron variant, which is assessed by the World Health Organisation to have a “very high” global risk, has in the past two days triggered Japan and Israel to announce plans to close their borders to foreigners.

The variant has many more mutations than the Delta variant and has sparked concerns among health authorities worldwide, though the impact of the mutations is still being investigated by scientists.

MOH said Singapore needs to buy time to learn more about the variant as some of the mutations found in the variant’s genome, previously found in other variants, were known to enhance transmissibility and reduce vaccine efficacy.

“In terms of vaccine efficacy, early data suggests that current vaccines should remain effective against severe disease and death. However, more studies are needed to understand the actual impact of this variant on our existing countermeasures, including vaccines and treatments,” MOH added.

MOH noted that there has been a rapid increase in the proportion of cases that are infected by the Omicron variant in South Africa. It also said more countries have reported cases over the last few days, suggesting that the variant has spread globally.

It added that Singapore’s community would have some protection against this new variant.

At the press conference on Tuesday, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, who co-chairs the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force, said: “Very little is known yet about this variant with regard to its transmissibility and severity, and how effective vaccines are against it.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and scientists around the world are working on it.”

These tightened restrictions will be in place for four weeks. They will be reviewed or extended if necessary, said MOH.

MOH also said that from Thursday, it will go back to rostering weekly routine PCR tests for airport and other front-line workers at the borders who may come into contact with travellers from places affected by the Omicron variant. This replaces the current routine ART tests that such workers have to go through.

MOH said a PCR-based test will help detect not just Covid-19, but the Omicron variant, in a timely manner.

Aircrew serving flights from countries with Omicron cases will be subjected to an on-arrival PCR test, and post-arrival PCR tests on day three and day seven following each flight.

All other airport and border front-line workers will continue with routine ARTs. Those who have recovered from a Covid-19 infection will also have to undergo regular Covid-19 testing as well.

MOH said that as an added precaution, those with a positive ART result will have to go for a confirmatory PCR test.

By Toh Ting Wei