[Malaysia] Omicron puts endemic phase on hold

He said this was decided by the Cabinet after the Covid-19 Quartet Ministers meeting yesterday.

“Most importantly, for now, the Quartet meeting decided to temporarily put our efforts to transition to the endemic stage on pause until we know more about the Omicron variant,” he told a press conference in Parliament yesterday.

He said the Omicron variant was discussed at length at the meeting, adding that another wave of Covid-19 cases could put Malaysia’s pandemic progress at risk.

“If we don’t monitor Omicron closely, then how are we supposed to deal with it?” he added.

Hishammuddin also said Putrajaya was monitoring countries where Omicron had spread and that the situation was fluid at the moment.

However, he gave his assurance that there would be no changes to the country’s international pilot tourism programme in Langkawi.