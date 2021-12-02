1 in 3 people around the world have never used the internet, a U.N. report estimates

The "unusually sharp rise" from 2019 is "good news for global development," it said, but the data still shows that the "world's poorest (are) being left far behind."

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed a deep digital divide, for schoolchildren and employees in particular, as lockdowns pushed lessons and some jobs on to the web.

In the United States, millions of students and some of their teachers struggled without internet at home, more so in rural and poorer parts of the country, prompting efforts to unlock funding to help families, schools and libraries provide virtual education.