S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM

Kim announced the new measure during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in the country and heightened fears of the more contagious omicron variant.

Currently the cap is 10 people in the capital area and 12 in other regions.

Kim also said most public facilities, including restaurants and cafes, will be added to the list of businesses requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry.

The government will allow a one-week grace period before enforcing the so-called vaccine pass system at the additional facilities.

The list currently comprises karaoke establishments, public bathhouses, indoor gyms, bars and nightclubs, horse racing and track cycling courses, and casinos.

The vaccine pass system will apply to teenagers starting next February after more of them are vaccinated.

"The government will focus on firmly reinforcing the dike (against COVID-19) for the next four weeks," Kim said during the meeting.

"Even after today, the government will regularly assess all antivirus conditions and, if necessary, take swift measures to strengthen the antivirus campaign at any time," he added.