Asean reported over 27,000 Covid-19 cases on Saturday

In Singapore, two imported Covid-19 cases have preliminarily tested positive for the Omicron variant on Thursday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.
Both cases were isolated upon arrival in Singapore on Wednesday, and had no interaction with anyone in the community.
"There is currently no evidence of any community transmission from these cases," said MOH in a statement on Thursday.
In Philippines, all fully vaccinated Filipinos 18 years old and above are now eligible to receive Covid-19 booster shots, FDA Director-General Eric Domingo said on Wednesday.
He said the emergency use authorization (EUA) for Covid-19 boosters for them was approved on Monday “based on the assessment of benefit and risks, similar to US CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations.”
He added that the Department of Health would soon release the specific guidelines on boosters for the general population.
Published : December 05, 2021
By : THE NATION
