Consumers Council urges fast-track Clean Air Bill amid PM2.5 surge

The PM2.5 fine-particulate situation in Thailand has continued to worsen.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported that PM2.5 levels have exceeded the standard throughout the week, affecting public health on a wide scale.

The Thailand Consumers Council said toxic haze is no longer merely seasonal, but is becoming a long-term “structural problem” that harms health, the economy and quality of life.

It urged all political parties to accelerate the passage of the Clean Air Bill to protect people’s basic rights.

Monruedee Pho-in, Head of Policy and Innovation at the Thailand Consumers Council, said the current haze crisis stems from overlapping factors, including agricultural and forest burning, a transport system reliant on fossil fuels, an industrial sector that still lacks strict controls, and fragmented policymaking with weak enforcement mechanisms.

For years, measures have focused on short-term fixes rather than tackling root causes, leaving people repeatedly exposed to health risks, especially children, older people and those with chronic illnesses.

Data from the Department of Medical Services in 2025 indicated that state hospitals nationwide recorded around 10 million patients per year affected by PM2.5, excluding those treated at private hospitals and private clinics.