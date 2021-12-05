HK to launch cross-border health code system on Dec 10

After Friday, residents will be able to apply for a code via www.healthcode.gov.hk. The LeaveHomeSafe app will also be updated to connect with the health code system.

Sit added that the local health code system will later be connected to related systems of the mainland and Macao. Experts are still working on the issue.

Unlike the app used on the mainland, the Hong Kong app will not track a user's movement, the government said. Only Hong Kong residents who plan to cross the border are required to use the app.

"We will launch the app next week for the public to test and trial and facilitate the gradual reopening of the border," Sit said.

As with the mainland’s system, Hong Kong’s health codes will be shown in red, yellow and green, indicating high, medium, and low risk of users. Only the green-colored code will be accepted when crossing the border.