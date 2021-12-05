HK to launch cross-border health code system on Dec 10

While introducing the health code system at a media briefing, Sit said travelers must provide their real names and residential addresses during the registration process and upload their visit histories of the past 21 days via the LeaveHomeSafe contact-tracing app.
After Friday, residents will be able to apply for a code via www.healthcode.gov.hk. The LeaveHomeSafe app will also be updated to connect with the health code system.
Sit added that the local health code system will later be connected to related systems of the mainland and Macao. Experts are still working on the issue.
Unlike the app used on the mainland, the Hong Kong app will not track a user's movement, the government said. Only Hong Kong residents who plan to cross the border are required to use the app.
"We will launch the app next week for the public to test and trial and facilitate the gradual reopening of the border," Sit said.
As with the mainland’s system, Hong Kong’s health codes will be shown in red, yellow and green, indicating high, medium, and low risk of users. Only the green-colored code will be accepted when crossing the border.
Sit said Hong Kong has entered the final stage of resuming quarantine-free travel with the mainland. But the application sequence of the health code is not related to the allocation of quotas after the border reopens.
To help the public better use the health code system, the government will deploy groups of officers in public places such as housing estates and MTR stations to offer assistance.
Published : December 05, 2021
By : China Daily
