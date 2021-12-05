Tue, December 07, 2021

international

Oxford High School shooting suspects parents arrested following manhunt

On the day of the shooting, the teens teacher saw an alarming note on the teens desk and took a photo of it. The parents were summoned to school, but failed to ask their son whether he had his gun with him and resisted the idea of their son leaving school at the time.

The parents of a 15-year-old suspect accused of killing four and injuring seven others at Oxford High School in the U.S. state of Michigan were arrested early Saturday morning on the east side of Detroit, local media reported on Saturday.

Detroit Police Chief James White said at a press briefing early Saturday morning that a tip led police to a commercial building, where police set up surveillance and take James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, into custody without incident.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced at a press conference on Friday to charge the couple with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each. If convicted, they could face up to 15 years in prison.

The couple did not surrender to the authorities after the charge announcement early Friday afternoon. As a result, the U.S. Marshal's Service and the Oakland County Fugitive Apprehension Team, along with the Detroit Police Department and other agencies, launched a search for the couple. U.S. Marshals even announced a reward of up to 10,000 U.S. dollars for information leading to their arrests by late Friday night.

The screenshot taken from the website of CNN on Dec. 4, 2021 shows the undated photos of James (L) and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley. (Xinhua)

 

McDonald said the charge against the parents sends a message that "gun owners have a responsibility ... When they fail to uphold that responsibility, there are serious and criminal consequences."

Investigation found that the gun Ethan Crumbley used to kill was purchased by his father and was stored in an unlocked drawer in the parents' bedroom. When the father bought the gun on Nov. 26, his son was with him.

Michigan prosecutors made the decision of filing charges against the teen's parents based on more facts.

Social media posted by the teen suspect on that day show the handgun along with a caption: "Just got my new beauty today." The next day, one of Jennifer Crumbley's social media posts read: "Mom and son day testing out his new Christmas present," McDonald said.

A teacher at the high school observed the teen searching ammunition on his cellphone during class the day before the shooting. The school officials contacted the mother through voicemail and email but received no response from either parent. Instead, the mother exchanged text messages with her son about the incident that day, writing: "LOL, I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught," said McDonald.

On the day of the shooting, the teen's teacher saw an alarming note on the teen's desk and took a photo of it. The parents were summoned to school, but failed to ask their son whether he had his gun with him and resisted the idea of their son leaving school at the time.

Video from the school surveillance cameras shows the teen exiting the bathroom with a gun in hand around 12:51 p.m. on Tuesday. He "methodically and deliberately" walked out of the hallways aiming the firearm at students and firing.

The teen has been charged as an adult of first-degree murder, terrorism, assault with the intent to murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony on Wednesday, which carry a maximum sentence of life in jail without parole. 

Related News

Published : December 05, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Japan PM vows to "prepare for worst" for Omicron variant

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Afghan children fall victim to export of U.S. democracy

Published : Dec 07, 2021

China, Malaysia to collaborate in COVID-19 vaccine research, says Malaysian FM

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Latest News

The Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers 2022 continues to empower the dreams of Thai female golfers

Published : Dec 07, 2021

SET gains 1.33 per cent on good news of Omicron Covid-19 variant, rising oil price

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Japan PM vows to "prepare for worst" for Omicron variant

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.