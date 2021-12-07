CPC leadership sets tone for economic policy

China will strive to stabilize the fundamentals of its macro economy next year, with steps to make its fiscal policies more efficient, targeted and sustainable and promote the steady recovery of consumer spending, the core leadership of the Communist Party of China said on Monday.

The meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee set the tone for the nation's economic policies next year, highlighting stability as the top priority and the need to continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

The nation will expedite steps to foster a new development paradigm, deepen reform and opening-up across the board, coordinate efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and sustain socioeconomic growth and maintain its major economic indicators within a proper range, policymakers said.

The nation must ensure that its macro policies are prudent and effective, with monetary policy being flexible and appropriate in terms of maintaining liquidity at a reasonable and adequate level, they said.