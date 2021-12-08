Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion, alleging it helped perpetuate genocide in Myanmar

Myanmar has denied the genocide accusations and has justified some actions on counterterrorism grounds.

After a searing U.N. report connected Facebook to the atrocities against the Rohingya people, the region became a priority for the company, which began flooding it with resources in 2018, two former employees told The Washington Post.

Facebook in August 2018 began deleting and banning accounts of key individuals and organizations in Myanmar, acknowledging that its platform was used to "foment division and incite offline violence" that the U.N. mission found colossal in scale. The platform said that in the third quarter of 2018, it removed some 64,000 pieces of content in Myanmar that violated its policies against hate speech.

"Not until 2018-after the damage had been done-did Facebook executives . . . meekly admit that Facebook should and could have done more," the lawsuit alleges. "Facebook is like a robot programed with a singular mission: to grow. And the undeniable reality is that Facebook's growth, fueled by hate, division, and misinformation, has left hundreds of thousands of devastated Rohingya lives in its wake."

Even after pledging more resources to regulate the platform, Facebook found in a 2020 internal audit that its algorithm still could not sift for covid-related posts when they are written in local Myanmar languages, which could weaken the company's attempts to weed out false information on the platform.

The legal actions in the United States and Britain are part of a growing number of moves to hold responsible alleged perpetrators of genocide. The tiny African nation of Gambia filed a lawsuit against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice in 2019. It requested that the court issue an injunction to stop the Myanmar government from committing "atrocities and genocide against its own Rohingya people."

Backed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Gambia asked a U.S. court to force Facebook to turn over data related to accounts it deleted in 2018 that fueled atrocities in Myanmar. After some legal wrangling, a federal judge in Washington eventually shot down the request this week.