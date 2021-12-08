Millions anxiously await booster vaccines in the U.K.

Speaking on Tuesday, Johnson said that the nation's program was "the fastest in Europe", and that the U.K. had "done more boosters than any comparable country." The current six-month wait between second and third shots is set to be slashed in half next week in a bid accelerate the program, Johnson said.

Britons aged between 40 and 49 currently have to wait until six months after their second dose to book a booster shot. Johnson was bullish on the impact of allowing that age group, consisting of 7 million people, to book appointments sooner.

"That will lead to a big uptick in the program," Johnson told broadcasters.

Johnson on Tuesday told his cabinet that it's still "too early" to draw conclusions on the new omicron variant, but said that "early indications were that it was more transmissible than Delta," according to a readout of the meeting from his office.

The U.K.'s Health Security Agency said Tuesday that it had detected 101 extra omicron cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 437.