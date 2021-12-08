[Malaysia] Six days of Covid-19 testing for select travellers

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the requirement would take effect tomorrow and was a move to strengthen the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s existing precautionary and control measures to prevent the transmission and spread of the Omicron variant in the country.

“Travellers under these categories must undergo Covid-19 detection test upon arrival in Malaysia, RTK-Ag test or Rapid Antigen Test (self-test) on the second, fourth and sixth day after arrival.

“They would also need to undergo a professional RTK-Ag test on the third and fifth day after arriving. In addition, LITB travellers must undergo an RT-PCR test at least 48 hours earlier before leaving Langkawi island.

“All test results must be reported through the MySejahtera application,” he said in a statement.

Khairy, reported Bernama, said those travellers must also ensure that they are fully vaccinated and must undergo RT-PCR tests at least 48 hours prior to their travel dates, replacing the previous procedure set 72 hours before departure.