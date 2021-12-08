HCM CITY to offer COVID-19 booster shots from December 10

An "additional dose" is intended to improve immunocompromised people’s response to their first and second dose of vaccine, but a "booster dose" is given to other people when the immune response to the first and second dose is likely to have waned over time.

As for the additional dose, HCM City plans to give it to people who are aged 18 or older with immunocompromised status (organ transplant, cancer, HIV or use of immunosuppressive drugs in the past six months) and have had the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days prior to the booster. People aged 50 and over are given priority.

The booster dose will be offered to people 18 years and older who had the second dose of the vaccine at least six months ago. Priority groups are people with underlying diseases, people needing long-term care at medical facilities, people aged 50 or older, and people who directly test, care for and treat COVID-19 patients.

In December, the city will need more than 64,2000 doses of AstraZeneca; next January, 29,400 doses; February, 235,000 doses; March, over 3.1m million doses; April, more than 2.2 million doses of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Sinopharm's Vero Cell vaccines; May, 422,000 doses; and June, over 157,000 doses of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Vero Cell and Sputnik V vaccines.