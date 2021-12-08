China, Malaysia to collaborate in COVID-19 vaccine research

The roadmap was recently announced by the country's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

"Malaysia welcomes prominent vaccine companies from China to set up their production plants in Malaysia which include data research and R&D centers," Abdullah said in a joint press conference with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in China on Saturday.

The two sides agreed to continue anti-pandemic cooperation when the two ministers co-chaired the first meeting of the high-level committee on China-Malaysia cooperation in Anji in east China's Zhejiang province.