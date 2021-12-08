Wed, December 08, 2021

international

China, Malaysia to collaborate in COVID-19 vaccine research

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia and China would collaborate in vaccine research, development and production, The Star recently quoted Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah as saying.

Saifuddin said the collaboration will fulfill Malaysia's aspiration to be able to produce its own vaccines as expressed in Malaysia's National Vaccine Development Roadmap.

The roadmap was recently announced by the country's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

"Malaysia welcomes prominent vaccine companies from China to set up their production plants in Malaysia which include data research and R&D centers," Abdullah said in a joint press conference with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in China on Saturday.

The two sides agreed to continue anti-pandemic cooperation when the two ministers co-chaired the first meeting of the high-level committee on China-Malaysia cooperation in Anji in east China's Zhejiang province.

Related News

Published : December 08, 2021

By : China Daily

Related News

Health officials say Omicron less severe than Delta, spreads to 19 U.S. states

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Moon faces dilemma over Beijing Olympics boycott

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Putin, Biden discuss Ukraine, bilateral ties, Iran during online summit

Published : Dec 08, 2021

HCM CITY to offer COVID-19 booster shots from December 10

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Latest News

GPO expected to release new Aids drugs by 2022-end

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Govt preparing New Year gifts for people: spokesman

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Over 80% the people in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Chonburi, Songkhla fully vaccinated

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Food delivery market value expected to reach THB7.9 billion in 2022: Kasikorn Research

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.