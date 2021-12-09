Asean reported over 26,000 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

Cambodia on Monday began to vaccinate five-year-old children with China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine as the vaccination for the population aged six years and older was completed. Ministry of Health said five-year-old children in Cambodia will receive two doses of the Sinovac vaccine and the gap between the first and second shot is 28 days.

Meanwhile, Vietnam reported 14,599 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, including 14,595 locally transmitted and four imported, according to its Ministry of Health. Most of the community cases were reported in southern localities, including 1,475 in Ho Chi Minh City, 874 in Tay Ninh province, and 781 in Soc Trang province. As of Wednesday, the country has registered nearly 1.35 million locally transmitted Covid-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April.

