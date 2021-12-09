[Philippines] 7 million underemployed workers a cause for concern – DOLE

The unemployment rate declined to a three-month low of 7.4 percent in October as the reopening of more business establishments generated more jobs due to the improving COVID-19 situation.

The Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) quarterly labor force survey (LFS) in October showed that there were 43.8 million Filipinos who had work in October, or 92.6 percent of the 47.3 million Filipinos age 15 and above who were either employed or unemployed.

However, 7 million of them were underemployed, referring to those who were looking for longer working hours or higher-paying jobs as they settled with part-time arrangements. October’s underemployment rate of 16.1 percent was the highest in three months.

“The increase of the underemployment level by 862,000 is a reminder that much has still to be done to improve the quality of work,” Dole said in a statement.

The department said it was confident that employment figures would improve further with the increasing vaccine coverage, the safe reopening of more businesses as the alert levels are lowered, and the government’s focus on improving the labor market through the National Employment Recovery Strategy.