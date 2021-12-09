[Vietnam] Transport ministry seeks resumption of regular int’l flights from Dec 15, end to quarantine for vaccinated passengers

The first phase will last for two weeks, starting on December 15, during which regular flights between Việt Nam and destinations with a ihigh level of pandemic safety and high demand for entry into Việt Nam will be conducted, namely Beijing (China), Tokyo (Japan), Seoul (the Republic of Korea), Taipei (Taiwan, China), Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore, Vientiane (Laos), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), and San Francisco or Los Angeles (the US).

The flights in this phase will connect with the international airports of Nội Bài (in Hà Nội) and Tân Sơn Nhất (in HCM City). There will be four flights per week on every way for each side. About 14,000 passengers are expected to arrive in Việt Nam every week.

Meanwhile, the second phase will last for a month after the first one concludes, starting in January 2022.

Apart from the nine abovementioned destinations, the transport ministry also proposed regular flights linking with Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Hong Kong (China), Paris (France), Frankfurt (Germany), Sydney (Australia), and Moscow (Russia).

In addition to Nội Bài and Tân Sơn Nhất, the international airports of Đà Nẵng, Cam Ranh (in Khánh Hoà), Phú Quốc (in Kiên Giang), and Vân Đồn (in Quảng Ninh) are also proposed to host those flights in the second phase. The frequency will be raised to seven flights per week on every way for each side. The weekly number of passengers entering Việt Nam is estimated at some 40,000.