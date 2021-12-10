Fri, December 10, 2021

international

Asean reported over 28,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 14.31 million across Southeast Asia, with 28,034 new cases reported on Thursday (December 9). New deaths are at 536, bringing accumulated Covid-19 deaths in Asean to 296,066.

Brunei reported 39 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 15,283 with 100 deaths. The country’s Minister of Health said earlier that the Sinopharm vaccine of China and other Covid-19 vaccines approved by his ministry and the World Health Organization have proved effective in containing the spread of Covid-19 in the country. The minister also said it is expected that the effectiveness of the vaccines in the body will reduce over time and "that is why we have implemented the Booster Program in the country".

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Ministry of Health reported that two Covid-19 cases who tested preliminarily positive for the Omicron variant have been detected. One of them is a front-line worker at Changi Airport- the first local case - and the other is an imported case. Both cases are fully vaccinated and have received their booster shots. One is asymptomatic while the other has mild symptoms.
 

Related News

Published : December 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Biden stresses U.S. support for Ukraine in call with its president

Published : Dec 10, 2021

Republicans help clear the way for Senate vote on bipartisan deal to avert debt ceiling crisis

Published : Dec 10, 2021

Macrons big plans for the E.U. presidency sound a lot like a French reelection bid

Published : Dec 10, 2021

D.C. mayor bolsters efforts to stem gun violence

Published : Dec 10, 2021

Latest News

Finance Ministry eyes big tax break for wealthy Thais to boost spending

Published : Dec 10, 2021

16 Myanmar nationals, 3 Thais nabbed over illegal entry

Published : Dec 10, 2021

Hua Lamphong – the end of an era in Bangkok

Published : Dec 10, 2021

BMA checks ambulances under its jurisdiction

Published : Dec 10, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.