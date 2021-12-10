Asean reported over 28,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

Brunei reported 39 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 15,283 with 100 deaths. The country’s Minister of Health said earlier that the Sinopharm vaccine of China and other Covid-19 vaccines approved by his ministry and the World Health Organization have proved effective in containing the spread of Covid-19 in the country. The minister also said it is expected that the effectiveness of the vaccines in the body will reduce over time and "that is why we have implemented the Booster Program in the country".

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Ministry of Health reported that two Covid-19 cases who tested preliminarily positive for the Omicron variant have been detected. One of them is a front-line worker at Changi Airport- the first local case - and the other is an imported case. Both cases are fully vaccinated and have received their booster shots. One is asymptomatic while the other has mild symptoms.

