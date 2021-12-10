Japan’s ruling LDP lawmakers call for Beijing Olympics boycott

Conservative lawmakers hope to pass a resolution condemning China for human rights abuses in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Hong Kong and elsewhere, in the current Diet session.

Some are calling for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games. At a meeting of a group of conservative lawmakers in the Diet on Wednesday, Sanae Takaichi, chairperson of the LDP’s Policy Research Council, said that Japan “should do it” when asked about her opinion on a diplomatic boycott.

On the same day, five LDP and bipartisan leagues that handle Uighur, Tibetan and other issues held a joint meeting and confirmed their intention to adopt a parliamentary resolution condemning China.

Another group of conservative lawmakers proposed the early adoption of the resolution to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is also the LDP president, on Tuesday.

Conservative lawmakers are stepping up their moves because they see the Japanese government’s stance as lukewarm compared with that of the United States and Europe, which have been increasingly tough on China over human rights issues.