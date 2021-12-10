Quarantine-free air travel resumes after India lifts restrictions on Singapore

The Republic had last month been put on a list of territories deemed by India to be of higher risk of Covid-19 infections, following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

This meant that travellers arriving in India from Dec 1 would have had to face home quarantine for seven days, among other restrictions.

But India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare removed the Republic from the list on Thursday (Dec 9).

The move means that travellers arriving in India from Singapore will be allowed to travel freely. But they will have to monitor their health for 14 days after touching down there.

Singapore started a vaccinated travel lane (VTL) for travellers from India on Nov 29, after the aviation authorities agreed to resume scheduled commercial flights between the two countries.

Under the VTL, travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 may enter Singapore without quarantine but need to undergo Covid-19 testing before departure and upon arrival at Changi Airport.

As an additional precaution in response to the emergence of the Covid-19 variant Omicron, these travellers will also have to take daily antigen rapid tests for seven days after their arrival.