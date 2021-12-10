S. Korea’s virus caseload surpasses grim milestone of 500,000 amid unrelenting spread of virus

The country reported 7,022 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total caseload to 503,606, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



The figure was the third highest daily total of the pandemic, after a record-high of 7,174 reported Wednesday and 7,102 the previous day.



The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients came to 852, the second-highest after 857 reported Thursday, putting increasing strain on hospitals and intensive care units.



The death toll rose 53 to 4,130, the authorities said. The fatality rate stood at 0.82 percent.



Earlier this week, the government implemented tightened health protocols to contain a rapid winter surge in infections, putting a brake on its plan to bring the country to a gradual return to normalcy.



Private gathering is limited and more businesses need to require patrons to show that they are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for the coronavirus. The measures will remain in effect until Jan. 2.



The authorities said the measures will start to show effects later this week, but health experts warned more stringent measures are needed to slow down the spread of the virus and the omicron variant.



The KDCA reported three more cases of the omicron variant, bringing the total tally to 63.