New high-speed railway links Ganzhou, Shenzhen

The Ganzhou-Shenzhen high-speed railway, with a total length of 434 km and designed speed of 350 km per hour, shortens the existing train journey of more than five hours to one hour and 49 minutes at the top speed.

The railway with 13 stations is connected to China's vertical artery of the Beijing-Hong Kong Railway.

The launch of this railway linking the old revolutionary base of Ganzhou and the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone brought an end to Ganzhou's history of being without a high-speed train connection to the neighboring Guangdong province.