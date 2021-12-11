U.S. bans investment in Chinese surveillance company SenseTime, saying it supports repression of Uyghur minority population

Scholars estimate that Chinese authorities have detained more than 1 million Uyghurs in centers and reeducation camps for periods ranging from weeks to years. The United States has labeled the campaign a genocide. The United Kingdom pressed China in January to allow United Nations rights inspectors to visit the region, while the European Parliament has condemned China for using forced labor in Xinjiang.

The sanction against SenseTime will complicate the company's preparations to list its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange through an initial public offering. SenseTime didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

SenseTime is one of China's largest artificial intelligence companies, pairing cameras and software algorithms for uses that include identity verification and monitoring whether a driver is drowsy or distracted.

The Trump administration began raising alarms about the company in 2019, adding it to an export blacklist for what the administration called its support of China's high-tech surveillance of Uyghurs and other minority groups in Xinjiang.

That blacklist, called the Entity List, requires U.S. companies to receive a government license before exporting technology to the targeted companies.

The new sanction adds SenseTime to the separate Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Companies List, which prohibits U.S. individuals from buying or selling any publicly traded securities in the companies. Existing investors have one year to divest after a company is placed on the list.

In 2018, several U.S. venture-capital funds invested in SenseTime, including Tiger Global Management and Glade Brook Capital Partners, according to market data provider Pitchbook. Those investors didn't immediately respond to requests to comment Friday.

SenseTime joins two other Chinese companies already included on the prohibited investment list for allegedly aiding repressive state surveillance - Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Huawei Technologies.

The Washington Post last year reported that Huawei had tested facial recognition software that could send automated "Uyghur alarms" to government authorities when camera systems identified members of the oppressed minority group. Huawei at the time said the work was "simply a test and it has not seen real-world application."

Cameras made by Hikvision have been deployed throughout Xinjiang to monitor Uyghurs in internment camps, according to the Uyghur Human Rights Project, an advocacy group in Washington, D.C.

The Treasury Department also added two officials from the Xinjiang region -- Shohrat Zakir and Erken Tuniyaz -- to a sanctions list for their role in "serious human rights abuse." Zakir was chairman of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region until 2021; Tuniyaz now serves as the acting chairman.

"During their tenures, more than one million Uyghurs and members of other predominantly Muslim ethnic minority groups have been detained in Xinjiang," the Treasury Department said.

The Biden administration on Friday was wrapping up a two-day "Summit for Democracy," a virtual gathering aimed at rallying the democracies of the world against the forces of authoritarianism.

As the summit came to a close, the White House said the United States and seven allied democracies have agreed to develop a voluntary, nonbinding code of conduct "to use export control tools to prevent the proliferation of software and other technologies used to enable serious human rights abuses."

The other participating countries are Australia, Denmark, Norway, Canada, France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, according to a brief statement announcing the agreement.